Gardai investigate robbery at Glenview Post Office

A BREAK-IN occurred at the Glenview Post Office on Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Gardaí were called out to the site just an hour into the post office’s regular opening time in Glenview in Tallaght after they received reports of a robbery.

It was confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing and it is noted that the local post office is open for business following the incident.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a robbery at a premises on Glenview Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on Friday 4th September 2026 at approximately 10:15am.

“No injuries were reported at the time. A technical examination of the scene was conducted. Investigations are ongoing.”