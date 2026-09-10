This weeks front pages – September 10, 2026
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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Google submits proposals for emissions testing access structureProperty
GOOGLE Ireland Ltd has submitted planning permission to SDCC seeking to install a new access platform and create a new door opening...
17-year-old pleads guilty to driving on wrong side of roadLatest
A 17-YEAR-old who was friends with those who died in the M9 crash has pleaded guilty to driving on the wrong side...
Croagh Patrick climbers raise €5,500Tallaght
TWO Kilnamanagh AFC clubmen climbed the challenging Croagh Patrick to raise more than €5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Paddy Ennis...
Clondalkin website launched will keep track of all festivalsClondalkin
A BRAND-NEW local festival website – Clondalkinfestivals.ie – has been launched by Mayor Francis Timmons, giving the people of Clondalkin the chance...
Vigil by candlelight at Parthalán Place will remember loved onesNews
A CANDLELIGHT vigil will take place at Parthalán Place next Thursday at 8pm to commemorate lost loved ones for World Suicide Prevention...
Council posts changes to Clonburris schemeNews
A PROPOSED Material Amendment to the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme has been placed on public display by the SDCC. The...
CDI reports another year of significant impact for young people and familiesNews
THE Childhood Development Initiative (CDI), based in Fettercairn, has published its 2025 Annual Report, which has revealed another year of significant impact...
Polish scout group has 200 people partying together with first picnicTallaght
THE We Come Together community picnic in Springfield drew more than 200 people down to Maplewood Road for a day filled with...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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