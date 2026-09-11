Citywest housing scheme gets two-year planning extension

Planning permission for a 112-home development at Citywest has been extended for a further two years

A DECISION to further extend the duration of planning permission was made by SDCC following an application from CDP Architecture seeking an additional two years in respect of the planning permission granted.

Planning permission was first granted for the development of 112 dwellings at the junction of Citywest Road and Garter Avenue, in September 2016.

A five-year extension of duration was granted following the first application which is due to expire on September 12, 2026.

The most recent extension will see planning permission granted until September 2028 and the applicant expects the development to be completed by then.

“The applicant remains committed to completing the remaining units and all ancillary development works within the extended duration period.”

According to the application cover letter, the development has been delayed due to a number of reasons, including “challenging market conditions and ongoing viability pressures affecting residential delivery.”

Construction costs, finance conditions and sales outlook have impacted the programme, and an additional extension of time will allow the scheme to progress in “a more stable environment.”

Further time is also needed to complete “detailed coordination between architectural, structural, civil, and services design” and the extension will allow the project to be brought forward on a properly resolved basis.

It is also stated in the application that the applicant “has remained committed to delivering the development but has not been in a position to commence within the existing timeframe.”

“The delay has not arisen from lack of intent, but from the practical realities of progressing a residential scheme of this scale. Granting a further extension would allow permission to remain live and the proposal to be delivered when feasible.”

The development itself is comprised of 90 two-storey houses, consisting of 10 four bed-detached houses, two three-bed detached houses, eight four-bed semi-detached houses, two three bed detached houses, eight four bed semi-detached houses.

42 three bed semi-detached houses and 28 three bed mid-terrace houses along with 22 one and two bed apartments in a four-storey apartment building are also under construction.

The proposed development includes all associated site development and infrastructural works, car parking, bin storage, open spaces and landscaping.

Access to the development will be via two vehicular entrances from Garter Avenue.

All on a site of 3.74ha bounded to the east by the N82 Citywest Road, to the north-west by Garter Avenue and to the south by lands that will be developed as a Neighbourhood Park in accordance with the Fortunestown Local Area Plan 2012.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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