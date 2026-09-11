Plans lodged for 84 homes on Clonburris site

A PLANNING application has been submitted by Grange Castle Homes Ltd. seeking permission to construct a large housing development on lands within the Clonburris SDZ Kishoge Southwest Development Area.

The proposed development on a site measuring 3.7 hectares, will consist of the removal of existing hard standing and associated sub-structures and the construction of 84 housing units.

These 84 units will consist of 42 two-bed apartments and 42 three-bed duplexes and will be arranged across six three-storey apartment blocks.

Associated communal amenity space and all ancillary accommodation including bicycle and refuse stores will be included in the development also.

The exact location of the site sits on lands south of Lynch’s Lane and north of Grand Canal in Kishoge, within the Clonburris SDZ Kishoge Southwest Development Area.

Vehicular access to the development is proposed from the Clonburris Southern Link Street via local roads within adjoining development sectors to the north of the subject site.

Vehicular access to one of the four development sub-sector is proposed from the Clonburris Southern Link Street via Lynch’s Lane.

Within the same development sub-sector, provision is also made for a future vehicular access to directly adjoining lands to the east of the subject site.

The development will also consist of the provision of public open space including the southern part of Kishoge Linear Park, with hard and soft landscaping including internal roads, shared paths and pedestrian pathways and associated connections to adjoining lands, boundary treatments and street furniture.

A total of 95 car parking spaces are listed in the plans, including five accessible spaces and 19 electric vehicle charging spaces.

There will also be 252 bicycle parking spaces, including 210 long-stay resident spaces and 42 short-stay visitor spaces.

Two ESB substations are also included in the development plans, alongside all other works such as SuDS measures and foul drainage infrastructure, public lighting and all site development and excavation works above and below ground.

This application is being made in accordance with the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme 2019 and relates to a proposed development within the Clonburris Strategic Development Planning Scheme Area.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme