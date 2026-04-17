Debut solo single ‘Getaway’ remix released by BERKO

James Berkley is releasing his debut solo single and (inset): the cover of his new single

“BEING in a band with my childhood friends made it something really special; we experienced a lot together: highs, lows, ups, downs, black eyes and bruises!”

BERKO (James Berkeley), formerly the frontman of Tallaght band Showroom, is releasing his official debut solo single ‘Getaway’, and he is now carving out his own sound blending soulful vocals with big, modern production.

‘Getaway’ is a cinematic, atmospheric track about escapism and letting go, driven by pulsing rhythms, textured guitars, and a powerful, anthemic chorus that builds as the track unfolds.

The single is co-written with David Duggan of Future Fears, featuring long-time collaborator Dehna Bennett on guitar and seasoned session player Phil Maher on bass.

It is produced by Ray Traynor, known for his work with The Script, Aslan, and OneRepublic.

James reflects on Stillroom, an original rock ‘n’ roll band started in 2004 that had great success over the years playing in America, Europe, the UK, Northern Ireland and all over Ireland.

They released an album and many video singles and had a “great time” doing it, as well as a promo release for an EP previously with The Echo.

James was inspired to produce a solo single because members of the band went their own way doing different musical endeavours and “life stuff”.

He was in a “musical limbo” until an old friend he had gigged with over the years, Dave Duggan, inspired him with his sound.

“The music that Dave and his band were producing really resonated with me,” explains James.

This led to Dave introducing him to his producer, Ray Traynor; “next thing I know, Dave and I are writing a bunch of songs.”

For James, his highlights of working on the song so far has been working with Ray and Dave, sharing ideas, experimenting with different sounds, and hanging out with different musicians.

He continues, “having my long-time friend and collaborator Dehna Bennett playing guitar on the track was just something really special to me.”

Challenges for him have included performing and writing with new people, which was a “bit daunting, not having the safety net of my band with me”.

Thankfully everyone was “sound and very supportive and a pleasure to work with”.

When they wrote the new songs and recorded them, “we kind of just let them take their natural course with no deadlines or doing this or playing that.”

James and his team have mastered 16 tracks for the new album; each one will be accompanied by a music video, and possibly even a few gigs in the near future.

At the moment they are just concentrating on the launch of ‘Getaway’ and putting the final touches to the music video.

The ‘Getaway’ remix is also scheduled for release in June, available on all streaming platforms.

James would like to thank Dave, Ray, Phil and Dehna for helping with the song, Ray’s wife Ciara for her “splendid hospitality”.

‘Getaway’ releases on Spotify on May 16, so be sure to pre-save it when you can.

TAGS Life