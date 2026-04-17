Food with passion: Roast Tomato Tart with Balsamic, Mozzarella & Basil

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

This roast tomato tart with balsamic, mozzarella and basil is the perfect balance of simplicity and flavour.

Sweet, slow roasted tomatoes are paired with creamy mozzarella, with a drizzle of balsamic and fresh basil for a dish that’s as visually pleasing as it is delicious.

I’ve been trying to incorporate at least one meat free day each week, and this makes the perfect supper – quick and easy to prepare, yet impressive on the plate and full of flavour.

Ingredients: (Serves 2-4 people depending how hungry everyone is)

500g fresh tomatoes

One tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

One tablespoon of honey

2 shop bought sheets of all butter puff pastry

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Scattering of dried Italian herbs

1 mozzarella ball

One egg beaten

8 basil leaves torn

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

Method

Preheat your oven to 200* Fan (425F), Gas mark 7 and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Place the pastry sheets on top of each other and roll out to the full scale of the baking tray and place onto the tray.

Crimp / fold the edges to create a ridge and brush with the beaten egg. Pop into the fridge while you prepare the tart filling.

Chop / slice your tomatoes depending on what variety you are using, I like on the vine, and pop into a bowl. Add the balsamic vinegar, honey and olive oil, fresh thyme and toss together until everything is completely covered.

Remove the pastry from the fridge and spoon over the tomatoes on to the pastry. Tear over the mozzarella cheese, scattering of Italian herbs and pop into the oven to bake for 25 minutes.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes before, adoring with the fresh basil leaves, season with sea salt and black pepper and serve!

This is a new recipe I’ve come across that took just minutes to rustle up, needed very little time in the oven, and delivers a delicious, flavoursome supper with minimal effort.

As we move into spring, I find myself craving lighter evening meals, and this dish fits the bill perfectly.

It looks wonderfully impressive, ideal for sharing with guests – yet is just as good enjoyed quietly at home.

If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, it’s equally delicious cold the next day for lunch.

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