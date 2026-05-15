Search
Difference Day volunteers create a new outdoor classroom in the school garden
Pupils celebrate their new outdoor classroom at Sacred Heart

Difference Day volunteers create a new outdoor classroom in the school garden

James Roulston MooneyMay 15, 2026 3:33 pm

A Killinarden primary school had a new outdoor classroom built on Thursday as part of an initiative focused on improving learning environments with nature at its core.

Sacred Heart Senior National School in Killinarden had a new 50-student outdoor classroom facility built within the existing school garden, funded by Difference Days in collaboration with Santander CNP.

Read More


€7.5m social housing rent owed to council

News

The council had more than €7.5 million social housing arrears after tax at the end of March this year, consisting of almost...

Local Faces: Bernadette Fagan

Lucan

THE scourge of homelessness has ravaged our city in recent years, writes Ken Doyle.This week we are delighted to feature a woman...

Local Priorities €1 million fund underused for early part of year

News

Only a small part of the six-figure sum set aside for Tallaght councillors under the €1 million Local Priorities Fund was assigned to...

Tea party stirs people to unite for a cause that affects so many

Tallaght

A tea-party fundraiser in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland raised more than €1,900 on Friday morning at the Kilnamanagh Family...

Hands-on garden renewal project to mark Earth Day

Business

To mark Earth Day and this year’s theme Our Power, Our Planet, Aramark and SAP Ireland partnered with St Kilian’s Junior School...

First section of South Link Street at Clonburris opened by minister

Property

The Minister for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage marked a significant milestone in the delivery of the Clonburris Strategic...

FoodCloud partnership with Danone is extended

Business

FoodCloud has extended its partnership with Danone Ireland for two more years until 2028Since 2023, the partnership has redistributed 174 tonnes of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST