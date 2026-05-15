Difference Day volunteers create a new outdoor classroom in the school garden
A Killinarden primary school had a new outdoor classroom built on Thursday as part of an initiative focused on improving learning environments with nature at its core.
Sacred Heart Senior National School in Killinarden had a new 50-student outdoor classroom facility built within the existing school garden, funded by Difference Days in collaboration with Santander CNP.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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