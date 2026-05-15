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€7.5m social housing rent owed to council
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€7.5m social housing rent owed to council

James Roulston MooneyMay 15, 2026 2:06 pm

The council had more than €7.5 million social housing arrears after tax at the end of March this year, consisting of almost 4,500 rent accounts.

The local authority revealed social housing rent arrears of €7,698,267 across 4,426 accounts at the end of the first quarter of the year – before tax, the figure stands at over €10.6 million.

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