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Local Faces: Bernadette Fagan
Bernadette Fagan started Lucan Homeless Donations

Local Faces: Bernadette Fagan

Echo StaffMay 15, 2026 1:36 pm

THE scourge of homelessness has ravaged our city in recent years, writes Ken Doyle.

This week we are delighted to feature a woman who in recent years has dedicated her life to the endless task of providing meals and comfort to Dublin’s homeless people, Bernadette Fagan of Lucan Homeless Donations.

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