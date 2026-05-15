Local Faces: Bernadette Fagan
THE scourge of homelessness has ravaged our city in recent years, writes Ken Doyle.
This week we are delighted to feature a woman who in recent years has dedicated her life to the endless task of providing meals and comfort to Dublin’s homeless people, Bernadette Fagan of Lucan Homeless Donations.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Local Priorities €1 million fund underused for early part of yearNews
Only a small part of the six-figure sum set aside for Tallaght councillors under the €1 million Local Priorities Fund was assigned to...
Hands-on garden renewal project to mark Earth DayBusiness
To mark Earth Day and this year’s theme Our Power, Our Planet, Aramark and SAP Ireland partnered with St Kilian’s Junior School...
First section of South Link Street at Clonburris opened by ministerProperty
The Minister for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage marked a significant milestone in the delivery of the Clonburris Strategic...
FoodCloud partnership with Danone is extendedBusiness
FoodCloud has extended its partnership with Danone Ireland for two more years until 2028Since 2023, the partnership has redistributed 174 tonnes of...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.