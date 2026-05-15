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Local Priorities €1 million fund underused for early part of year
€4,305 has been dedicated to Kingswood Castle who play in Ballymount Park

Local Priorities €1 million fund underused for early part of year

James Roulston MooneyMay 15, 2026 1:09 pm

Only a small part of the six-figure sum set aside for Tallaght councillors under the €1 million Local Priorities Fund was assigned to a project in the first three months of 2026.

Only one councillor has dipped into their €25,000 allocation intended to help deliver community projects throughout the year.

Each elected member based in Tallaght Central and Tallaght South has been given a fund of €25,000, with the total pool in the area valued at €275,000 split between 11 councillors.

Councillor Jess Spear has dedicated €4,305 to new portable rechargeable lights for Kingswood Castle Football Club in the sole completed application listed by the council.

The Local Priorities Fund was brought in for 2026 after a vote to reduce the local property tax in the area by 7.5 per cent was agreed.

Kingswood Castle

This reduction is usually a 15 per cent reduction and the change allowed the council to set aside the seven-figure fund for all elected members to avail of.

Funding allocations through this, to be spent within the year, are expected to benefit a significant number of people within a local electoral area.

The funds cannot be used for sponsorship or advertising of an event or organisation, staffing costs or any projects that are deemed contradictory to local, regional or national policy.

Each electoral area in South Dublin has at least €125,000 to work from, split in €25,000 sums between all councillors, with the number of elected members in each area ranging from five to seven.

A separate application must be completed for each proposed allocation from the fund and the minimum amount drawn from the fund per allocation is €2,500.

All completed applications complying with the protocol will be presented quarterly to each relevant area committee meeting for noting, with another expected in the July area committee meeting.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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