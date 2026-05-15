Hands-on garden renewal project to mark Earth Day

To mark Earth Day and this year’s theme Our Power, Our Planet, Aramark and SAP Ireland partnered with St Kilian’s Junior School in Castleview, to deliver a hands-on garden renewal project focused on sustainability, environmental education and healthy food systems.

Members of the SAP Green Team, alongside Aramark colleagues, worked with students to prepare raised garden beds and plant a variety of seasonal vegetables and herbs, including kale, parsnips, carrots, radishes, shallots and fresh herbs.

Students actively participated throughout the day, gaining practical insight into where food comes from and how everyday choices can support the planet.

Commenting on the initiative, Kevin Seegaren Vydelingum, Group General Manager at Aramark, said, “True sustainability begins with education and early engagement.

‘Initiatives like this help young people understand the link between food, the environment and the choices we all make.”

Eddie Doherty co. Lead SAP Green Team Ireland, “Earth Day reminds us of the power of collective action.

‘Supporting local schools through practical projects like this helps build long-term environmental awareness within our communities.”

The initiative forms part of Aramark and SAP Ireland’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, community partnership and environmental education, supporting schools in developing practical learning spaces that encourage awareness of food, nature and climate responsibility from an early age.

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