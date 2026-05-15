First section of South Link Street at Clonburris opened by minister

The Minister for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage marked a significant milestone in the delivery of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) with the official ribbon cutting of the first completed section of Stage 1B of the South Link Street.

The event was attended by represent-atives from the Dept of Housing, Local Government and Heritage including Minister James Browne, the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) Team, the Mayor of South Dublin, Cllr. Pamela Kearns, SDCC Director of Services for Planning and Transport Eoin Burke and the SDCC Planning and Delivery Team, Design Teams, Project Managers, private landowners and the main contractor Clonmel.

Clonburris is one of the largest regeneration and housing opportunities in the country and the area has the capacity to deliver approximately 9,500 new homes, alongside 90 hectares of parks, schools, community facilities and high-quality public realm, supporting a future population of over 23,000 people.

Clonburris represents a flagship example of compact, sustainable development aligned with the National Planning Framework (First Revision 2025) and the Government’s national housing strategy, Delivering Homes, Building Communities 2025-2030: An Action Plan on Housing Supply and Targeting Homelessness.

The project supports delivery targets set out in SDCC’s Housing Delivery Action Plan 2022–2026, demonstrating how coordinated national investment can accelerate housing delivery in strategic, well-connected locations.

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