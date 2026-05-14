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Gardai carry out searches as part of murder investigation
Liam Murray

Gardai carry out searches as part of murder investigation

James Roulston MooneyMay 14, 2026 1:06 pm

Gardaí carried out searches on land in Rathfarnham on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Liam Murray in March 2009.

42-year-old Liam Murray’s body was discovered in his home in Rathfarnham on March 20, 2009, three days after the last known contact with him, and searches on land in the Dublin 16 area of Rathfarnham were carried out in the latest update to the case.

Investigations have shown that Liam spent a large part of St. Patrick’s Day 2009 in the Headline Bar on Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8, before heading towards home at Rockbrook Cottages, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham at around 6:20pm that evening.

Liam was driving a black Mitsubishi Pajero that day and was described as 5ft 10in in height, stocky build, with short, dark brown, curly hair.

Gardaí stated that the primary focus of this investigation is the victim and his family. The investigation team are seeking to gather all available evidence to bring this matter to a positive conclusion.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who met, spoke or had any interaction with Liam Murray leading up to the discovery of his body on March 20, 2009.

Any persons with information in relation to this investigation are asked to contact the investigation team at Terenure Garda Station on 01 6666400, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

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