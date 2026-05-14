Go-ahead for 171 residential units and neighbourhood centre

A MIXED-use development of 171 residential units and a neighbourhood centre in Cherry Orchard has been given the green light.

Located at Cherry Orchard Meadow, Blackditch Road, Croftwood Crescent and Cherry Orchard Avenue the plans include the construction of new neighbourhood centre block at the corner of Blackditch Road and Cherry Orchard Avenue, ranging from four to five storeys, comprising of four retail units and three community, cultural space units at ground-floor level.

The plans approved include 107 ‘Older Persons’ apartment units made up of 94 one-bed and 13 two-bed on all floors and stores, bin and bicycle storage and a plant room.

Plans include the construction of 64 two-storey semi-detached/terraced houses made up of 13 two-bed and 51 three-bed) arranged in three clusters facing adjoining roads and new internal streets.

There is a provision of a new central park extending from Cherry Orchard Meadow to Cherry Orchard Avenue comprising 0.76 ha public open space which includes a restored watercourse feature from the daylighting of the Blackditch Stream, currently culverted underground, play area, civic plaza, pedestrian bridge and walkways along the stream;

There will be a total of 638 sq m communal open space, provision of 91 car-parking spaces, four motorcycle spaces and one loading bay, along with the provision of 228 bicycle-parking spaces.

Three vehicular accesses are proposed from Blackditch Road, Cherry Orchard Meadow and Cherry Orchard Avenue, Road works and public realm improvements along Cherry Orchard Avenue between Blackditch Road, Croftwood Crescent comprising; demolition of roundabout at junction of Cherry Orchard Avenue and Cherry Orchard Grove and replacement with a T-junction and new pedestrian crossings and relocation of two existing bus stops.