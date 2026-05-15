‘Thank you for the memories’ -Katie to leave Arsenal

Katie McCabe holding the league cup will leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Katie McCabe will leave Arsenal at the end of this season after over a decade with the club.

Joining in 2015, McCabe from Kilnamanagh has become a stalwart of the North London side making 305 appearances for the team and scoring 37 goals in that time.

She has a Women’s Super League title to her name along with a Champions League, FIFA Champions Cup, one FA Cup and three League cups.

The announcement comes after much speculation that this was going to be McCabe’s final year as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal’s Women’s Director of Football Clare Wheatley touched on the value McCabe has had to the club over the last 10 years.

“Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club.

‘Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters.

‘She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together.”

McCabe herself let her feelings be penned in an open letter to the Arsenal fanbase following the announcement of her departure.

“I arrived at Arsenal as a young girl from Dublin in 2015, not really knowing what to expect – just knowing that I wanted to be here.

‘Over time, it became so much more than football. It became home.”

“I grew up here. I built something to be proud of here. I’ve achieved every major trophy here and it’s shaped me as a player and as a person.”

“I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come together and Women’s football as a whole.

‘We represent something far greater than our individual objectives. To have been part of this journey is something I’ll always cherish.”

“After more than a decade it’s time for a new chapter to begin this summer for me.”

“Thank you for the memories, the belief, the support and the love you’ve shown me from day one.

‘Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream here for so many years.”