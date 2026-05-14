Féile delight

FAUGHS Celtic Camogie Club enjoyed a hugely busy and rewarding weekend, fielding two teams in the Dublin Féile on Saturday before hosting the annual Dorry Murray Memorial Tournament in Tymon Park on Sunday.

The hard work and determination of the players paid off from the very beginning, with the weekend getting off to a flying start when Division 4 captain Alannah O’Connor won the Féile Skills Competition in the Phoenix Park with an outstanding score of 168 points.

Her nearest competitors finished joint second on 156 points, making it a fantastic achievement for Alannah and the club.

The win was made even sweeter as Alannah has only recently returned from a six-month injury lay-off.

The Division 9 team hosted their Féile group in Tymon Park and welcomed St Finian’s, Naomh Bríd and Naomh Barrog for a tight and exciting afternoon of camogie played in glorious sunshine.

Unfortunately, the girls did not progress beyond the group stages, but they battled bravely to the very end despite a depleted squad following a number of painful injuries picked up during the day.

Meanwhile, the Division 4 side competed in the Division 3 Féile hosted by Thomas Davis.

Drawn in a tough group alongside Thomas Davis, Cumann Barra Caoimhín and Cuala, Faughs produced an outstanding series of performances to top the group after winning all of their matches.

That success set up an intense semi-final clash with local rivals Naomh Jude. Faughs delivered a superb team performance, with outstanding scores from Abbey Donohue helping to answer an early Jude’s goal immediately after the throw-in.

There was no stopping the Faughs machine however, as they powered their way to a 4-5 to 2-4 victory and secured their place in the final.

After an early start on Sunday morning, the girls travelled to Abbotstown for a 9.30am throw-in against Naomh Olaf in the Division 3 Féile final.

In a tense and nail-biting low-scoring encounter, both teams battled fiercely on the immaculate surface which took some getting used to.

Faughs showed tremendous skill, resilience and determination throughout to eventually claim the title with a hard-earned 0-2 to 0-1 victory.

Outstanding performances came from right across the pitch. Alannah O’Connor once again showed cool, calm leadership in goal, Emily Ward covered huge ground throughout the game, while crucial scores from Adah Wrynne and Olivia Crowley proved decisive.

Mary Brennan was deservedly named Player of the Match following a tremendous display.

Following the final, the club welcomed both Féile teams and their families back to Faughs for a post-match celebration and debrief. It was a wonderful evening, with a slideshow of photos from the weekend followed by medal presentations from Faughs and Dublin camogie player Kerrie Finnegan.

The girls now progress to the Regional Féile stage on June 20th.

Huge thanks must go to all the volunteers, mentors, parents and organisers who helped make the weekend such a success.

The girls now progress to the Regional Féile stage on June 20th.

Well done also to all the winners at Sunday’s Dorry Murray Memorial Tournament, with Naomh Jude taking the A Camogie title, Banríon Gaels travelling from Laois to win the B Camogie competition, Faughs Hurlers winning the A Hurling tournament and Avondale of Wicklow claiming the B Hurling title.