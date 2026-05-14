Search
Caoilin taking kayaking by storm
Caoilin Caffrey has been selected to represent Ireland for the Junior European and World Championships Photo by A Edmonds

Caoilin taking kayaking by storm

Michael HowleyMay 14, 2026 9:47 am

CAOILIN Caffrey is taking the world of Kayaking by storm at the minute, recently being selected to represent Ireland for both Junior European and World Championships.

Caffrey is of Tallaght extraction with her grandparents being from Springfield. A native herself of Kildare, her feats have been particularly impressive given the fact that she is just 14.

It is unheard of for Kayakers as young as this to be making appearances at World and European level at Juniors, particularly in female competition.

Caffrey won her first International Sella Descent in Spain at the age of 12, which was also unheard of for an athlete so young.

She partakes in a rigorous training routine consisting of kayaking and running sessions at 7am before school and then after school another kayaking session is followed by a weights workout.

She trains out of Salmonleap Canoe Club and is set to travel to Romania to race in the European Champions right after her Junior Cert before making her way to Halifax, Canada for the world competition at the beginning of July.

She recently took part in a race in England where she defeated the British top girl Annie Bates in 1000m.

Bates at age 18 was ranked seventh in Europe last year. Her young age makes Caoilin a massive prospect for future World and European Championships as well as future Olympic Games.

Read More


Joy for Kilnamanagh U16 girls winning league crown

Sport

KILNAMANAGH’S U16 girl’s side secured the league title with an impressive 7-1 victory over title rivals St Francis last weekend. The win...

Tallaght athletes continue to shine in competitions

Sport

TALLAGHT athletes continued their good run of form at several competitions last weekend. Last Sunday, at the Terenure Five-Mile Road race Sean...

Templeogue name Paul Carr as new head coach

Sport

TEMPLEOGUE Basketball Club have announced the appointment of a new head coach for their Senior’s Men’s team with Paul Carr arriving at...

Donore athletes clock up impressive results

Sport

DONORE Harriers have had several athletes compete recently. The Terenure Five-Mile saw a solid contingent of their Fit4life group take part as...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST