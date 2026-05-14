Caoilin taking kayaking by storm

Caoilin Caffrey has been selected to represent Ireland for the Junior European and World Championships Photo by A Edmonds

CAOILIN Caffrey is taking the world of Kayaking by storm at the minute, recently being selected to represent Ireland for both Junior European and World Championships.

Caffrey is of Tallaght extraction with her grandparents being from Springfield. A native herself of Kildare, her feats have been particularly impressive given the fact that she is just 14.

It is unheard of for Kayakers as young as this to be making appearances at World and European level at Juniors, particularly in female competition.

Caffrey won her first International Sella Descent in Spain at the age of 12, which was also unheard of for an athlete so young.

She partakes in a rigorous training routine consisting of kayaking and running sessions at 7am before school and then after school another kayaking session is followed by a weights workout.

She trains out of Salmonleap Canoe Club and is set to travel to Romania to race in the European Champions right after her Junior Cert before making her way to Halifax, Canada for the world competition at the beginning of July.

She recently took part in a race in England where she defeated the British top girl Annie Bates in 1000m.

Bates at age 18 was ranked seventh in Europe last year. Her young age makes Caoilin a massive prospect for future World and European Championships as well as future Olympic Games.