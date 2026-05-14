Daire looking to bounce back for the next round

DAIRE Flock participated in the second round of the Clio Cup European series last weekend which took place at Circuit Paul Ricard at Le Castellet, France.

The venue has previously hosted the FIA Formula 1 with the final race being held there in 2022.

Famous for the 1.8km long Mistral Straight and high speed corners the circuit is a technical and fast track.

Racing was on Saturday and Sunday with early qualifying for both days. Flock finished in 15th place in Saturday’s qualifying session.

He got off to a good start though and in Saturday’s main race he gained places on the track and enjoyed a good clean race with no accidents. Racing with four other cars around him, Flock prevailed and managed to finish in 10th position out of the 32 on the track.

Sunday also saw him finish in tenth position for early qualifying.

Another extremely close race would follow and while Daire would defend his position well from the cars behind him he would be unable to break into the top ten and his starting position would remain unchanged by the end of the race.

Flock commented on his performance following the conclusion of the second round.

“I struggled with the track at times and didn’t get the results I was hoping for. I will bounce back for the next round at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, another previous F1 track, racing the June bank holiday weekend.”

“I would like to thank the lads from Gorilla Design, one of my sponsors for coming out to support the team and setting up the hospitality and ES Design, Glenhaze Distribution and Emerald Refrigeration on their continuing support.”