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Neilstown BoxCup success
Boxers at the Neilstown BoxCup with former WMO Middleweight champion Steve Collins

Neilstown BoxCup success

Michael HowleyMay 14, 2026 10:04 am

THE Neilstown Celtic Warrior BoxCup was recently held in Neilstown Boxing Club for the third year in a row and was an excellent success.

Neilstown won the overall competition itself managing an extremely impressive medal haul of nine silvers and six golds after entering a team of just over 20 boxers into the competition.

Former WBO middleweight and super middleweight world champion Stephen Collins was also present at the event and handed out the awards to the winning fighters.

The club began hosting the Celtic Warrior Boxing Cup two years ago as it was the club’s 45th anniversary and they wanted to mark the occasion.

Now holding successful events in 2024, 2025 and 2026, the most recent iteration of the competition saw over 300 boxers both male and female compete with the standard on display this year being the best so far.

The club will be aiming to host a fourth BoxCup next year, and will be hoping it can live up to the standard of its predecessors.

It is a big year for Neilstown as the club will travel to Orlando in the coming weeks to engage in two tournaments in the United States.

Following this the club will break for the summer before resuming regular activities in September.

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