Joy for Kilnamanagh U16 girls winning league crown

KILNAMANAGH’S U16 girl’s side secured the league title with an impressive 7-1 victory over title rivals St Francis last weekend.

The win gives them the league with two games to spare and serves as a redemption story after being knocked out of the cup by Francis after extra time a couple of weeks earlier.

Manager Damian Power spoke on how they responded after that defeat in the cup.

“We lost that game in extra time, that broke the kids’ hearts but we regrouped and worked on a few bits and pieces for things we took from that game.

We knew we were playing them in the league two weeks later and what we practiced in training came together on the pitch and we beat them quite well.”

The side is among the most successful women’s age group in the club’s history having won two All Ireland’s and being recognised by Active South Dublin as the team of the month for May 2025 and May 2023.

With the team being such a talented group Kilnamanagh have had to contend with losing many of their players over the season to established National League teams at U17s level.

Power touched on the talent that is within the squad.

“At Christmas time we lost about nine players to national league teams and we had to recruit more players to finish out the season. We did that quite well and the girls that came in have been excellent.”

“When I say lost I don’t mean it in a bad way, it was time for them to push on.

‘We’ve had that group since the academy.

‘A few of them were in Ireland squads and it was the right time, we’ve come to the end of the season now and some of them will push on again.”

“They’ve been an extremely good group to have within the club.

‘We’ve probably produced about four or five internationals out of them and produced 12 or 13 women’s national league players so it’s been good.

‘Sunday was brilliant for them as it was the end of their journey with Kilnamanagh for some.”