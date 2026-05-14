Tallaght athletes continue to shine in competitions

TALLAGHT athletes continued their good run of form at several competitions last weekend.

Last Sunday, at the Terenure Five-Mile Road race Sean McCabe was the first of many Tallaght AC athletes to cross the finish line in 30.35.

He would be followed by Adam Lawlor (31.35), Shaun McCarville (31.55), Paul Murphy (33.50), Susan Jones (33.57), Elaine De Courcy (34.00), Patrick Sinnott (34.07), Kian McGuirk (35.24), Emma Doody (35.37, Thelma McLoughlin (40.10), Helen Sweeney (40.12), Grainne Myers (40.13), Carol Murray (40.53), Brian McLoughlin (40.10), Suzanne Sweeney (42.16), Elaine Keogh (43.57), Eva Casey (44.17), Lorna Myers (44.45), Joe Pepper (46.08), Regina Moody (48.41), Brendan Phillips (49.03), and Carol Coleman (52.42).

Also on Sunday at the second Dublin Graded Track and Field Meeting of the season in Morton Stadium, Santry, Divine Olorunleke recorded a time of 27.45 seconds when winning her grade “D” 200m contest.

Amaya Mitchell recorded 28.40 in the same grade, while Derek Kennedy and Chiziterem Ezeaka recorded times of 25.55 and 28.42 respectively in the men’s grade “D” contests.

There were also some good performances the previous day at the Dublin Juvenile track and field league 2 in Morton Stadium, Santry, where Kym Flanagan recorded the 4th fastest time of 8.99 seconds of the 90 contestants in the girls 60m contests.

Alexandra Kocmajer Wozniak, Olivia Hunt and Madison McKeown recorded times of 9.28, 9.68 and 10.69 respectively in their heats, and James O’Connor recorded a time of 10.73 in the boy’s U12 60m.

Arianna Adeyomo Concannon recorded the fastest time of 77 competitors in the U13 girls

80m with a time of 10.92 seconds, while Eve McQuade, Emma O’Connor, and Grace

Donegan recorded times 11.66, 12.34 and 15.78 respectively in their U14 80m contests.

A.J. Carney recorded 12.68 in his 80m and 2:43.97 in his 800m contest, and Jack Niland recorded a throw of 18.58m for 3rd in the U14 discus.

In the U15 100m contests, Angel Latisha Miguel, Yusra Lawal, Lilla Fabia, Mia O’Keefffe,

Poppy Mooney, Julia Braicu and Aoife Quinn recorded respective times of 13.72, 13.75, 13.79, 13.82, 14.27, 14.51, 14.83, while Julia Braicu recorded 2:53.9 in her 800m contest.

In the boy’s contests Chisem Nwaejim and Oisin Kavanagh recorded times of 13.08 and 13.17.

At U16 degree, Lily Cowap recorded the fastest time of 12.74 in the 100m, while Katriel Fernandes recorded a time of 13.40, Ava Dunne managed 13.58, Sofia Leitnerova 13.93 and Lauren Peggs 15.11.

Ava Dunne and Sofia Leitnerova also jumped 4.68m and 4.40m for 2nd and 5th place respectively in the U16 long jump.

Mason Mitchell also recorded the fastest time of 11.48 in the boy’s U16 100m, and he also won the long jump with a leap of 6.27m and threw the javelin 28.94m for 3rd place.

Jamie Colwell recorded a time of 13.95 in his 100m contest, and Hugo Lopez Gallego recorded a time of 2.21.22 in his 800m contest.

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