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Super effort from Mark’s U15 girls in camogie final
St Mark’s lost out to O’Dwyer’s in the Division 6 final

Super effort from Mark’s U15 girls in camogie final

Michael HowleyMay 14, 2026 2:09 pm

A TREMENDOUS effort across two days from St Mark’s saw them glide through to the Dublin Division Six Camogie Féile Final, where they were ultimately pipped to the post by a dogged O’Dwyer’s outfit.

Determination and work rate saw the Tallaght outfit get the better of Round Tower Clondalkin, O’Toole’s and Erin Go Bragh in the group stages before beating Ranelagh Gaels in the penultimate round.

Hosting the group stages of the tournament in McGee Park, spectators could see from the throw-in of the first game that there was a certain crispness to their skill execution which ultimately saw them to a 3-6 to 0-1 victory over Round Tower.

Goals from Izzy Byrne, Sophie Jennings and Ava Pierce set the team up nicely with points from Layla Murphy, Ruby Wilson and Clodagh McCarthy putting the team on the right track in game one.

Byrne and Murphy were a potent mix of frenetic energy and technical ability in the middle of the park, with their midfield counterparts struggling to keep apace with them throughout the competition.

The dynamic duo were again on the scoresheet in the next round as Mark’s overcame O’Toole’s on a scoreline of 6-6 to no score, this time with Abigail Loughnane also getting in on the mix of scorers.

Impressing in the technical aspect of the game, everything appeared to click for St Mark’s, with their rising, striking, and catching propelling the team to the semi-finals after securing a third victory, this time over Erin Go Bragh.

Ava Pierce particularly impressed, providing some steeliness and relentless work rate to the half-forward line alongside Wilson and Cora McCarthy.

However, it was the half-back line of Clodagh McCarthy, Naoise Brady and Ciara Campbell that ultimately provided the platform for the Saints to build from.

As the games came thick and fast, each throwing-in just an hour apart, the trio were relentless, balancing physicality and flair to secure the home semi-final.

The penultimate round win over Ranelagh Gaels was much closer than the scoreline of 2-1 to no score would suggest.

With the energy-sapping four games in one day taking a toll on the teams by the time the semi-final started, having such strength in depth through the likes of Baylee O’Rourke,

Jemma Seery, Maci Fermoyle and Alannah O’Leary paid dividends for St Mark’s.

Finals day was hosted in the GAA National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown, with St Mark’s taking on O’Dwyer’s of Balbriggan.

Rucks were the measure of the pairing, catering to Mark’s defenders Amber Sexton,

Megan Carroll and Lily Rose Iveagh.

However, after finishing level at 0-1 apiece at full-time, O’Dwyer’s kicked on to take top honours after extra-time.

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