Historic treble for Moyle Park U17s soccer team

MOYLE Park College won the All-Dublin U17 Final earlier this week and in doing so secured a historic treble for the school after also winning the Dublin West tournament and Leinster Champions League in the same year.

While the side played Chanel College in the final, a rematch of their Leinster Champions League deciding game, it was actually the semi final that proved to be the most difficult of all the games.

With Moyle Park scoring freely against all opposition in every other game they were limited to just a 2-0 victory against Blackrock College at the semi final stage with the contest being their toughest game of the year.

Indeed in the final itself the team would run riot on the day with Corey Higgins, Jakub Kovac, Stephen Brannigan, Cillian Breen, Joe Gleeson all getting their names on the scoresheet with Alex Snow stealing the show with a hattrick to cap off an 8-1 victory.

Serious talent is littered throughout the Moyle Park side with several players involved playing in League of Ireland teams such as Alex Snow, Tadgh Prizeman and Danny Burke.

The team came into the game confident, though they had challenges to overcome in the build up with injuries plaguing the side, this left only 13 players match fit on the day.

That would not matter in the end though as the team would manage to secure a first ever treble at U17s for the school and their second ever All Dublin Championship.

The occasion also marked an excellent send off for six of the players on the pitch who played their final ever game of school football on the day.

Needless to say there is surely another crop of talented youngsters within the school coming up behind them to ensure that silverware continues to go back to Convent Road.