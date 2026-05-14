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Lisheen aiming to expand juvenile section
Lisheen captains Jim Monaghan and Breda Fitzharris and vice-captains Mick and Valerie

Lisheen aiming to expand juvenile section

Michael HowleyMay 14, 2026 2:05 pm

LISHEEN Golf Club have announced their captains for the upcoming year with Jim Monaghan and Breda Fitzharris being named as this year’s picks.

One of the main objectives of the two captains is to keep expanding the youth section of the club. Juveniles are considered to be golfers under the age of 20 and where the club once had only five or six in this category they now possess a hundred juvenile members.

The two aim to establish a juvenile convenor section which will aim to have weekly competitions for this growing part of the club.

With over 750 members including juveniles, Lisheen is an inclusive golf club that is aiming to make the sport more accessible to the average person.

While some clubs in golf may be selective with who they give memberships to and aim to recruit those based on their handicap, Lisheen is open to all newcomers and wants members to focus on the positive social aspect of golf rather than the competitive side.

New golfers are invited to learn old tricks of the trade from seasoned pro Brendan O’Leary who is available for lessons.

Flexi memberships are available as well as general green fees for the public most afternoons after 2pm except Wednesdays.

The club will be hosting an international juvenile competition this coming June and will see the best golfers from around the country compete in their grounds.

They will also be hosting the prestigious Cock of the Walk competition this coming September.

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