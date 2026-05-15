Tea party stirs people to unite for a cause that affects so many

Some of the organisers of the tea-party fundraiser

A tea-party fundraiser in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland raised more than €1,900 on Friday morning at the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre.

The Kilnamanagh Social Club Tea Party raised €1,903 for charity, with people with dementia, including Alzheimer’s, as well as carers in attendance from 10.30am with music and chit-chat all around for the approximately 120 in attendance.

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.

The KSC service is run by the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and similar coffee mornings are held in Rathfarnham and Lucan, and are open to people from anywhere, not just the local areas.

A guitar was brought out within the first 20 minutes, and then a ukelele band was introduced, before Joe Dolan turned up, or someone dressed as him that is, which got the group on their feet.

A raffle was also held on the day, with several prizes won and most of the funds gathered through this.

The weekly mornings cater for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, as well their carers and others affected by the illness.

The ASI’s Home Care Coordinator for Dublin South, Adrienne McAvinue, noted that the service has been ongoing since 2006 through several different homes.

Approximately 64,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with dementia, with Alzheimer’s appearing as the most common form.

Adrienne said: “If you don’t have somebody in your immediate family, I guarantee you’ll know somebody who is affected by it, or has somebody in their family affected by it, and with diagnostics improving people are being diagnosed.

“There’s lots of reasons why it’s more prevalent, but it’s getting the word out there that there are services, there are supports.”

The Friday morning rituals were originally held in Bloomfield near Dundrum, but Covid forced a change of venue.

The room in Kilnamanagh FRC has housed the social club for the last few years since then and the Friday morning meetup has gone from strength to strength.

Adrienne stated that all are welcome to come to the coffee mornings for a cup and a conversation, and people are also on hand from the ASI to give advice if needed.

She made clear her gratitude towards Kilnamanagh FRC’s manager, John Duff, and the volunteers of the social club, such as Ray, Cynthia, Marie and Vincent.

Adrienne said: “Friday morning would not have been the success it was without the contribution of the volunteers and the staff at the KFRC.”

The weekly coffee mornings take place every Friday morning from 10.30 at Kilnamanagh FRC.

If you wish to speak to someone about a dementia-related concern, call the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland on 1800 341 341.