Food with passion: Perfect Short Scones – The Ultimate Sweet Treat

Some recipes quietly slip to the back of the notebook, waiting patiently to be rediscovered.

This short scone recipe is one of those hidden gems.

I’ve been making it for well over 15 years, yet somehow it had been far too long since I last baked them.

One bite was all it took to remind me why they deserve a permanent place in my kitchen.

These are, without hesitation, the best scones I’ve ever made – beautifully short, irresistibly crumbly and utterly delicious.

Perfect served warm with a generous spoon of cream, a dollop of jam, or a swirl of sharp lemon curd.

They’re a firm family favourite and an absolute treat alongside a proper cup of tea.

If you’re looking for a classic scone with a melt in the mouth texture that feels both comforting and special, this is the recipe you’ll keep coming back to.

Ingredients: (Makes 8-10 scones)

300g plain flour

50g castor sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

125g unsalted butter

1 egg beaten

100ml single cream

Method:

Sift the flour, sugar and baking powder together in a food processor or large mixing bowl if you don’t have one.

Pop the butter in and blitz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. If you are not using a processor to do this; grate the butter into the flour mixture.

Beat the egg and cream together and pour into the dry ingredients and mix until it forms a dough.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured worktop and roll it out until it is about 2cm thick and cut out 8 -10 scone rounds with your pastry cutter.

Lightly brush the tops of each scone with some beaten egg and place on a baking tray covered with baking parchment, then pop into the fridge for at least one hour to chill.

Preheat your oven to 220 degrees and bake for 10 – 12 minutes until the scones are evenly golden brown.

Serve with lashings of whipped double cream and strawberry Jam and a big pot of tea!

Scone heaven awaits!

I hope these short scones find a place in your own kitchen and become a recipe you return to time and time again.

Whether you enjoy them fresh from the oven with cream and jam, spooned with lemon curd, or simply on their own with a cup of tea, they’re a simple pleasure that never disappoints.

Sometimes the best recipes are the ones we rediscover – and this one is truly worth remembering.

TAGS FoodLife