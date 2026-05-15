Drama Group stage Dancing at Lughnasa

“‘DANCING at Lughnasa’ is a renowned play by Brian Friel, set in County Donegal in August 1936 in the fictional town of Ballybeg,” explains Michaela Courtney of Clondalkin Drama Group.

It is a memory play told from the point of view of the adult Michael Evans, the narrator, as he recounts the summer in his aunts’ cottage when he was seven years old.

This particular summer sees his priest uncle arrive home from Uganda, and his estranged father comes to visit for the first time in over a year. The play explores themes of love, family, sadness and change.

The group has discussed doing this play “several times” over the years, as it is “such a great play and also fairly well known, so it’s got good audience appeal”. They had an “excellent” cast available, so it felt like the “right time” to tackle it.

Some of the group’s highlights of working on the production of ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ so far have included getting into character and “fleshing them out as best we can”.

“It’s also been fun practising our Donegal accents! Hopefully the audience approve of them,” laughs Michaela.

The biggest challenge for the group during this production has been their performance space. Due to circumstances beyond their control, this will be the last production we do in Quinlan’s Black Lion Pub.

The pub will begin renovating the upstairs area where the group rehearse and perform, meaning that Clondalkin Drama Group has to look for a new home elsewhere.

Michaela comments that the Quinlans have been “wonderful” to the group over the years, so this is “very bittersweet”, but they are choosing to remain positive and view it as an opportunity to grow.

They would like to call on the community of Clondalkin for help in finding a new space, so “if anyone has any suggestions or recommendations, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Due to the group losing their rehearsal/performance space, the rest of their plans for the year are currently “a bit up in the air”.

However, if the group manage to find somewhere to meet, they will be doing some one-acts in the autumn and then begin working on our annual pantomime for January.

“Hopefully we can still do these plans!” Michaela remarks, “Keep an eye on our social media accounts for updates.”

On behalf of Clondalkin Drama Group, Michaela would like to thank Quinlan’s for hosting them for everything the group has done since 1997.

She would also like to thank The Echo for featuring the group and “getting the word out”, as well as all of the members of the group who have worked so hard to put this show together; “we’re nearly ready to dance.”

Clondalkin Drama Group will be performing ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ in the Rathcoole Court of Petty Sessions from Friday May 15 to Sunday May 17. Tickets are €10 and available to purchase from the Rathcoole Community Centre.

They will also be performing in Quinlan’s Blacklion Pub from Monday May 25 to Thursday May 28. Audience members can pay in at the door. The show starts at 7:30pm.

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