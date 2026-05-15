South Dublin Dance Academy looking forward to World Cup

“AT SOUTH Dublin Dance Academy, we focus on nurturing young talent while building confidence and social skills in our students,” explains dance teacher Emily Metcalfe.

South Dublin Dance Academy is a Tallaght-based dance school, offering classes in a variety of genres for ages three and up.

They are located in Tallaght Enterprise Centre on Main Road in Tallaght Village, where classes are held seven days a week.

South Dublin Dance Academy are an IDTA qualified school, which means they offer an internationally recognised standard of training in a safe environment, with classes led by qualified teachers.

Emily and her team are “so proud” of their twelve competition students who have qualified to be a part of Team Ireland 2026 in this year’s Dance World Cup.

Their students have spent “countless” hours over the previous six months working hard in their dance classes to prepare for their performances at the qualifier event in April.

The qualifier event was a four-day-long competition, with dancers from all around the country coming to compete for their chance to join Team Ireland 2026.

Due to the students’ hard work in their classes and beautiful performances onstage, they were all successful in qualifying to compete on the world stage this summer at the prestigious Dance World Cup.

The qualifier event was “definitely the biggest highlight” so far. For Emily’s students, getting an opportunity to perform or compete onstage is always such a privilege.

To be given the opportunity to compete at a four-day event and witness the abundance of talent that Ireland has to offer was an “amazing experience”.

The “cherry on top” of the event was the students having the honour of being called to stand onstage after earning their place on Team Ireland 2026; “the shock, excitement and joy on their faces will never be forgotten” beams Emily.

The biggest challenge they have faced so far has been the cost of attending the Dance World Cup. With the current cost of living, these fees have been a strain upon the dance school and the parents.

In an effort to navigate their way around these issues, the team have planned a number of different ways to fundraise – “our main goal is to help these young dancers achieve their dreams.”

They hosted their first fundraiser on April 25, a bake sale at the dance school. Emily and her team were “so humbled” by the generosity of everyone who came to support their students.

Emily comments that “whether you baked some tasty treats or came to taste them, our students are extremely grateful for you helping make their dreams come true”.

There will be a yoga class hosted by Ingrid Doyle on May 11 at 7pm. The class costs €20 and includes a fresh juice from the Hokey Poké in Priory Market.

This is sure to be an “amazing evening”, so keep an eye on the South Dublin Dance Academy Instagram account for more information.

The team will be hosting a stand opposite Tesco in The Square on May 30 and they will also be bag packing in Dunnes in the Square in June.

“We would love to meet some new friendly faces while we are there,” remarks Emily.

On behalf of the students at South Dublin Dance Academy, Emily would like to thank all of the family and friends who have supported them on this journey, as well as all of the companies who have donated and supported them so far.

JEMI Construction, AAA Act Fast Roofing, and Tallaght and Firhouse Credit Union are just a few examples of companies that have supported South Dublin Dance Academy so far.

Finally, Emily and her team would like to thank their principal, Paula Kearns, for creating a safe space at South Dublin Dance Academy, “a place we can consider a second home and become the dancers we one day dream of being.”

Fundraisers will be held May 11 and 30 in the formats of a yoga class at the Priory Market and a stand outside Tesco in the Square; more information is available on their Instagram account.