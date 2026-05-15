Swimmers Jackson release new album recorded live over three days in London

SWIMMERS Jackson has been a going concern of Firhouse-born Niall Jackson since he “made the mistake” of turning 30 in 2012 and realising he had only ever played bass in bands (Autumn Owls, Bouts, and Sweat Threats).

Originally an Irish-based 3-piece under the name Swimmers, 2 EPs were released (2013, 2015) before Jackson upped sticks and moved to London.

It was here he decided to continue as a solo singer-songwriter, adding his family name to the pseudonym for clarity.

His debut album ‘Murmuration’ came out in March 2020, receiving Album of the Week from RTÉ Radio One and receiving widespread positive reviews.

Album 2, ‘Now Is All’, followed in April 2023, with each of the four singles receiving radio play on both BBC 6 Music (Deb Grant, Steve Lamacq, and Tom Robinson) and RTÉ Radio One (John Creedon, Lilian Smith, and Fiachna O’Braonáin).

‘Komorebi’, Jackson’s third album, is his first recorded live in the room, with his band in London. It was captured over three days in One Cat Studios in Crystal Palace by Jon Clayton.

Swimmers Jackson consists of Niall Jackson (vocals, guitars), James C. Lyons (bass, keys, vox) and Christopher Anderson (drums, percussion, vox).

Additional recording was done by Rob Cotter in Headford, Co. Galway. Mixing was handled by Jesse Gander (Japandroids), and it was mastered by Jamie Sitar. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

The first single from it is called ‘Every Time I…’, which released on April 3, inspired by Niall’s “love/hate relationship with London”.

It is vocally inspired by Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker and their undying love for each other right up to her untimely passing.

Niall describes how they harmonised together “so beautifully”, both in music as the band Low and as a married couple for almost 40 years.

Influences on this song include Low; I.R.S. years R.E.M.; The Everly Brothers; Buddy Holly; The Thermals; and Irish indie stalwarts Squarehead.

Niall is hoping to release more singles from the album over the summer and get over to Ireland with the album around September or October.

They also recently presented a single launch for ‘Every Time I…’ in the whisky cellar of Hopscotch Taprooms in Crystal Palace on April 10.

For help with this single, Niall would like to thank the “two lads who play on it with me”, James and Chris; Jon Clayton in Crystal Palace and Rob Cotter in Headford, Galway, for producing it; and Jesse Gander and Jamie Sitar for mixing and mastering it in Canada.

Find Swimmers Jackson on Instagram only and all streaming services except Spotify.