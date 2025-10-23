“Don’t Come with Violent Intent”: Garda Appeal Ahead of Third Night of Citywest Unrest

An Garda Síochána are preparing for a third night of protest for Citywest and say they will maintain a presence in the area for the next five days.

Over 30 people have been arrested following two nights of violent protest in Saggart, outside the State-owned IPAS centre in the Citywest Hotel since Tuesday, October 21.

The Assistant Commissioner in charge of Dublin Cliona Richardson has appealed to people not to come out again for “criminal reasons or with violent intent”.

She also said that many of those involved in the violence are not from the Saggart area and have come in from other parts of the country and abroad.

Luas services between Belgard and Saggart have been suspended for the third evening in a row, as gardaí prepare for another night of potential unrest.

Fireworks, bottles and other missiles have been thrown at gardaí, resulting in four members of An Garda Síochána being treated for injuries, and “significant criminal damage” was caused around the Citywest and Saggart areas, particularly to public transport infrastructure, gardaí said.

A total of 31 people have been arrested over the two nights, and 17 were charged on Thursday, October 23 for public order offences from Wednesday night.

Gardaí will commence operations on Thursday evening in uniform with soft caps but have the capacity to escalate the graduated police plan, a spokesperson said.

The Public Order, Dog and Mounted Units, as well as the water cannon, will be available again.

The violent scenes outside the IPAS centre began following the arrest of a man in his 20s over an alleged sexual assault on a young girl near the Citywest Hotel late on Sunday night, October 19.

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information on persons involved in this serious public disorder to contact the Garda investigation team at Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 6667600 or any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda Station.

Members of the public can provide information confidentially to An Garda Síochána by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.