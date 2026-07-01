Dubs storm back to book clash with Kerry

Ballyboden’s Colm Basquel was involved in the Dublin squad against Galway Photo by Matt Lysaght

The Dublin Footballers will play Kerry in the All Ireland Semi Final on the weekend of July 12th following a win over Galway in the All Ireland Quarter Final last Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

It was a spirited performance from Dublin who were considered underdogs by many heading into the contest.

Local players involved in the squad included Colm Basquel of Ballyboden St Enda’s and Niall Scully from Templeogue Synge Street who both started the game. Ross McGarry also from Boden would make an appearance off the bench in the second half.

Niall Scully would be awarded player of the match for his performance in the quarter final.

The game against Galway was extremely tight and Dublin appeared to be headed for a quarter final elimination as the game entered into the last 15 minutes as they found themselves six points down.

Fighting their way back into the contest, a penalty from O’Callaghan brought them back to level scores and Dublin would see off the game to secure a 1-25 to 1-21 victory.

Manager Ger Brennan gave his thoughts on the match and the upcoming semi final against Kerry.

“We’re just happy to be in the draw,”

“We knew we couldn’t draw Louth, we were getting ready for Kerry or Mayo and Kerry came out. We’ll have to review our own performance, probably elements of it where we wouldn’t be overly happy with our play.

“Kerry would have watched that match; they were pushed all the way down the stretch by Tyrone.

“That match will bring them on, we know what Kerry are about, they’re defending All-Ireland champions, they’ve certainly found a run of form recently the last couple of games, obviously dominating Armagh last week too.

“We’ll just put our head down, prepare well and give it a go.”

The semi final pairings see Dublin take on Kerry on Sunday July 12th at 4pm while Louth and Mayo face off in the other semi final that Saturday with a 6pm throw in.