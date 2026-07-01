Moll Rooney Festival returns to Tallaght after 150 years

For over a thousand years, the people of Tallaght celebrated their patron saint, St. Maelruain, through an annual gathering that became known locally as the Moll Rooney Festival.

After an absence of more than 150 years, the festival is now set to return in 2026 as a major celebration of Tallaght’s culture, people, and community spirit.

Proudly revived by Priory Market, the Moll Rooney Festival will take place across Tallaght from July 2–5, 2026, bringing together history, music, sport, storytelling, food, family entertainment, and local pride in a multi-day programme designed to celebrate everything that makes Tallaght unique.

Located in Tallaght Village, Priory Market is a new social and cultural destination featuring 12 artisan food vendors, an award-winning brewery, and an on-site tank bar. Inspired by the long-standing Irish tradition of “Pattern Days,” the revived festival aims to create a modern community celebration rooted in Tallaght’s heritage and identity.

The festival is expected to attract significant crowds from across South Dublin and beyond, with events designed to appeal to families, young people, local clubs, visitors, and community groups. The programme will include:

Heritage and historical tours

Storytelling and spoken word events

Traditional Irish music sessions and céilí

Family carnival entertainment

Beer brewing and coffee experiences

Youth workshops and performances

Sports competitions and community activities

Live music and cultural showcases

Tallaght’s Greatest Character 2026 competition

Developed through extensive community collaboration, the festival will activate multiple venues and organisations across Tallaght, including local GAA clubs, youth organisations, artists, historians, musicians, performers, and businesses.