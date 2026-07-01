Work set to start on Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme

Phase One will start on Belgard Road and (inset) an aerial view of the map

Construction is set to begin on Phase one of the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme this coming August.

Phase one of this project will start at Belgard Road from the junction with Old Bessington Road to the junction with Cookstown Road.

The aim of this project is to provide wider and safer cycle lanes along this route and eventually further into Clondalkin as construction continues.

In order to ensure greater safety, cycle lanes will be segregated from motorists by a new raised concrete kerb.

The existing cycle lanes will be widened into the grass verge to a width of two metres and traffic lanes will be maintained at three metres each.

To ensure safe road crossings and connections for all road users, the project also proposes improvements to be made to junctions along the cycle route.

Safe crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on all four arms of the roundabout at Belgard Road/Belgard Square North have also been proposed as part of the scheme.

It is believed that the project will be completed 10 months from the construction date.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

TAGS ClondalkinnewsTallaght