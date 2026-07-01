Brother Colman – celebrating 100 years with a special Mass

A milestone was hit this week when a valued member of the Moyle Park College community, Brother Colman Parker, celebrated his 100th birthday on June 28.

A special Mass was held to honour Br Colman, which was then followed by a gathering at Moyle Park College – a place where he spent many years working hard to pass on his precious knowledge.

Friends and family, as well as many of his fellow Marist Brothers and dedicated parishioners, showed up to wish Br Colman well and reflect on his life so far.

When asked how it feels to hit such a milestone age, Brother Colman expressed his gratitude to God and all those around who helped him to attain it.

Br Coleman’s dedication to Catholicism was evident from early on, with his mother a devout Catholic who encouraged her children to attend Mass on a regular basis.

Born in Tubberclair, Co Westmeath, he travelled to Scotland to learn more about the Marist Brothers and spent four years studying for the Junior Oxford Exams which is the equivalent of the Junior Certificate exams today.

He returned to Westmeath to complete his Leaving Certificate at the Marist Brothers Secondary School which then allowed him to attend Waterford Teacher Training College to become a primary school teacher.

Br Colman received his higher diploma in education after teaching at the Marist Brothers, qualifying him to teach secondary education.

In June 1957, Br Colman and his fellow Marist Brothers made their journey east, to Clondalkin where he took up his post at Moyle Park, a much smaller school at that time.

He described the countryside landscape that existed in Clondalkin in the late ’50s, before any development began, saying:

“In 1957, when you looked towards Ballyfermot, there was nothing to be seen but greenery and golden fields of corn in the autumn.

“On the right from Monastery Road, there was a large greenhouse, shops in the village – butcher, grocer, hardware, newsagents and of course the pubs.”

From 1970 until 1976, Br Colman became what is called a Master of Novices, which involves training young men to become Marist Brothers.

In 1977, he found himself in Tallaght Community School, where he worked for a short time as a guidance counsellor for students before he took up the same role later that year at Moyle Park College where he stayed until his retirement in 1991.

Br Colman attributes his age to never having smoked nor drank and maintaining physical fitness through exercise and country pursuits.

He is well known for his love of horticulture, having taken care of the Moyle Park grounds for many years, which is another hobby he says has helped him to reach his age.

Br Colman passed on some excellent advice to the younger generation which he acquired over the years, saying:

“Be yourself, maintain contact with your family and friends, and always remember: ‘There’s a divinity that shape our ends, rough hew them how we will.’ [Hamlet]

“Behind every cloud there is sunshine.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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