Greenhills U12s shine in remarkable season

GREENHILLS FC Under 12.4 side have concluded a remarkable season where they achieved a league and cup double.

Winning the Paddy Farry Cup at the AUL Complex back in May with an extremely dramatic penalty shootout victory against Leixlip United after the two sides could not be separated after extra time.

Since then they have gone on to win the league title after engaging in a three horse race along with Stepaside and St Joseph’s.

It would be their league form towards the end of the season that would clinch the title for Greenhills with the team winning 10 of their final 11 fixtures to secure top spot for themselves.

This dogged determination can particularly be seen in their last two games which were both must wins if they were to have any chance of winning the league title.

An excellent example can be seen in the game against Clontarf where the team looked to be on the brink of defeat trailing 3-2 with 10 minutes left on the clock.

This was until the heroics of Kealan Flannery who turned the game on its head with a late brace to churn out a 4-3 win for the club that kept the title within their grasp.

With everything on the line in the final match at Castleknock, the squad produced one of their standout displays of the season.

A relentless clinical performance saw them run out 5-0 winners and secure the league crown as well as a league cup double for the club.

Club officials, coaches and families celebrated with the players after the final whistle and celebrations continued this past Saturday when the coaches and captain Stefan Lynskey Commins were presented with their trophy at the DDSL Headquarters.

This was followed by a community event at the clubhouse to celebrate the double winning side.

TAGS Sport