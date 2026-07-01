Tallaght athletes shine at national c’ships

Carlota Malaga Moran won both 100m and 200m titles at the Andorran National Championships

SEVERAL Tallaght Athletes secured National Medals at different events last weekend.

The first weekend of the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore saw Mason Mitchell win silver in the U16 100m with a time of 11.15 seconds.

Mitchell had won his qualifying heat earlier on and set a new personal best with a time of 11.00 seconds.

Abdullahi Adeleke was also participating at the event and won silver in the U18 100m final with a time of 10.91.

Others who competed well over the weekend included Leonard Deering who recorded a time of 2:04.47 to qualify for the U17 800m final. He finished eighth in the final.

Arriana Adeyemo Concannon only missed out on the podium by a few thousandths of a second when she came fourth in the U13 80m final with a time of 10.62. She would also perform well in the 600m final finishing fifth with a time of 1:46.32.

Thalia Quinn O’Reilly finished fifth in the U17 400m final with a time of 59.33 seconds and Matilda Porcu did likewise in her U19 100m final with a time of 12.71 seconds after posting a faster time of 12.65 in the earlier qualifying heats.

In the U17, 100m heats Divine Olorunleke, Jola Pearse and Alisha Akamelu recorded times of 12.81, 13.00 and 13.62, while Beauty Ikpefua recorded a time of 12.80 finishing fourth in her U18 100m heat.

Sofia Leitnerova cleared 1.35m to finish twelfth overall in the U16 high jump.

Elsewhere, Tallaght AC’s Carlota Malaga Moran won both 100m and 200m titles at the Andorran National Championships to add to the 60m indoor title she won earlier in the year.

Tallaght juveniles will be in action again in Tullamore for Days 3 & 4 of the National Championships in a few weeks time where they will once again compete for podium positions.

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