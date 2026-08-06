Former Pats star Melia joins Lincoln on loan

Former St Patrick’s Athletic striker Mason Melia has signed with Lincoln City on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

Melia is best known for becoming the first player in League of Ireland history to break the €1 million transfer fee mark when Spurs signed him for €2m back in February of 2025.

Melia joined the Premier League side earlier this year and featured for the club’s U21 side before making his first team debut during pre-season only a couple of weeks ago in a game against Sydney FC.

One of the hottest prospects of Irish football, Lincoln beat reportedly 30 other teams who were interested in taking the teenager on for the year.

Melia scored 14 league goals in his final season with Pats and made his International debut earlier on in the year with a debut appearance for the national team against Qatar. Lincoln will join fellow ex LOI compatriot and former Shamrock Rovers player Josh Honohan at Lincoln while former Shelbourne man Jack Moylan left the club for Cardiff on the same day.

Coming up from League One, Lincoln will compete in the Championship this coming season and Melia will see this as an excellent opportunity to establish himself in the English game.

Melia spoke about the move to media from the club following his arrival. “I’m delighted to be here and get everything completed. Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming, and I’m excited to get going in the Championship.

“The ambition of the club really stood out to me. Our first conversation was a bit mad because we were trying to work around all the different time zones while I was in Australia, but once we got everyone together the presentation was unbelievable.

“It played a huge part in my decision to come here because it showed me the club’s vision and what we can achieve together.

“It made me feel really wanted, which is important as a footballer. I came away from that meeting buzzing. My aim is to score goals, help the team in every way I can and contribute to a successful season for the club. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”