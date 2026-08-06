Sisters of Charity seek ‘opening’ solution with HSE about Centre

THE Religious Sisters of Charity, who are responsible for the running of the Walkinstown Social Services Centre, confirmed that they are “engaging with the HSE seeking to find a solution” in a final attempt to keep the Centre open.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Sisters of Charity are no longer in a position to support the Centre and are facing full closure after over 60 years running. Councillor Daithí Doolan has pledged to work tirelessly to keep the Centre open following a visit where he spoke with the Sisters and was “hugely impressed with the standard of service people receive.”

Currently, five staff are employed in the Centre, alongside 12 staff on employment schemes. These staff members provide a valuable daily service to 50 clients, as well as another 25 clients each week who are involved in an active retirement group.

A disability group, Arch 12, has 50 to 60 clients visiting the centre weekly. Councillor Doolan highlighted the importance of Centres such as this one in providing essential services to communities

“These numbers highlight how important this service is to the local community and how important it is to keep this service fully functioning.

“Without this centre many people will have simply nowhere to go.”

“Walkinstown Social Services Centre must be kept open. It has continued to grow for strength to strength since it first opened its doors in 1965. This a real testament to the excellent staff and management. It cannot be allowed to close.”

Cllr Doolan confirmed that he has been working alongside the Sisters of Charity to ensure that every effort is being made to ensure the Centre avoids closure.

“I have contacted both the Sisters of Charity asking that they confirm what are their plans for the centre, and asking would they be willing to allow the service to remain in the building if adequate funding was sourced to carry out repairs to the building, and finally would they be willing to work with the HSE to transition to a fully funded HSE service.

“I welcome that the Sisters of Charity confirmed to me they are engaging with the HSE seeking to find a solution.

“It is hugely important that these two organisations work together to ensure this service remains open and fully functioning long into the future. I will work tirelessly to ensure this happens.”

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