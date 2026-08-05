E-scooters and bikes seized during day of action by Gardai

GARDAÍ From Ronanstown and Lucan seized a number of electric scooters and bicycles as part of a regional day of action under Operation Meacán.

A number of searches, checkpoints and targeted patrols led to the seizure of nonlegally compliant bicycles and e-scooters as well as a suspected stolen bicycle.

Across the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 74 searches were carried out as part of a high impact Operation Meacán, which resulted in the seizure of 75 e-bikes and e-scooters.

Four scrambler motorcycles, three quad vehicles and seven high-powered electric dirtbikes, known as Surron bikes, were confiscated by members of an Garda Síochána.

A total of €8,000 in cash and suspected drugs valued in excess of €100,000 as well as a sawnoff shotgun and ammunition were also uncovered during this operation.

To date, five individuals have been arrested, including one man in his 20s who has been detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region in connection with the firearm seizure.

A second male was arrested on foot of a bench warrant and three other adult males were arrested and are currently detained for drug-related offences.

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