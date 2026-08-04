Making the ‘cúpla focal’ a big part of your everyday living

A NEW Dublin-wide family festival was launched by a Tallaght family this week in Áras Chrónáin, aiming to help families discover how Irish can become part of everyday life, regardless of their level of Irish.

On Tuesday, twin sisters Caoimhe and Éabha de Búrca welcomed families from around South Dublin to the event to learn how to introduce the Irish language into their own homes.

Running from 14 September to 4 October, Bronntanas will bring more than 50 family-friendly events to communities across Dublin through Irish or bilingually and will target children up to the age of 12 and their families.

From rap and songwriting workshops to sports, storytelling, arts, cycling, céilís and much more, Bronntanas will provide opportunities for families to use Irish together in fun and accessible ways, regardless of their level of Irish.

The de Búrca family home was different from most modern Irish homes, with the sisters growing up in a bilingual home where they speak Irish with their dad and English with their mam – all under the one roof.

While their father, Barra, wasn’t a fluent Irish speaker when he and his wife Karen decided to raise their family bilingually, he went on to become fluent and make Irish part of everyday family life.

The twins have grown up seamlessly moving between two languages and have a really engaging story about what it’s like to live in a household where Irish and English are used side by side every day.

“It was normal for us to be in a bilingual house,” say Caoimhe and Éabha.

“We always did sports through English, GAA through Irish with Na Gaeil Óga CLG, and we were speaking Irish at home with dad and mainly English with mam. A lot of people were fascinated by how we spoke two different languages at home with our parents.”

Meaning “gift” in Irish, Bronntanas reflects the festival’s mission to present Irish as a gift that can be shared and enjoyed by all families.

Attendees have the opportunity to write rap songs alongside James Shannon of Imlé and explore contemporary music through Irish with Lisa Murray.

Kayaking with Moontour in Dún Laoghaire is also on the agenda as well as the chance to enjoy storytelling and theatre and participate in arts and sensory workshops.

A daily family challenge will also encourage participants to bring Irish into their homes and everyday routines throughout the three-week festival.

A key feature of Bronntanas 2026 will see four artists commissioned to create new work through Irish, adding to the growing range of cultural experiences available through the language across Dublin.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Festival Director HK Ní Shioradáin, said: “Bronntanas celebrates the Irish language as a gift for families. The story of Caoimhe and Éabha and the bilingual home their parents created shows what is possible when families make space for Irish in everyday life.

“Whether people speak Irish every day or are just starting out, the festival creates opportunities to connect, create memories and experience Irish together.”

Bronntanas is presented by Gaeilge365, a partnership between Dublin’s four local authorities, supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme