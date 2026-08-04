Review of the disabled parking spaces and various hazards to be carried out by council

SOUTH Dublin County Council has agreed to carry out a full review of the availability of accessible parking in Lucan village, reports Grace Harte.

Councillor Helen Farrell has been working on behalf of her Lucan constituents to gain the attention of SDCC regarding the safety and usability of parking for people with disabilities.

SDCC have agreed to review the location and layout of existing disabled parking spaces and whether they provide enough space for safe access as well as the safety issues caused by passing traffic.

The review will specifically examine the disabled parking spaces around AIB/Centra, St Andrew’s Church and the eastern end of the village near the former PTSB and Lucan Bridge.

The current condition of the footpaths in Lucan village will also be reviewed to check for uneven surfaces and any tree root damage that could be deemed a trip hazard or prove inaccessible for wheelchair users.

The need for additional signage, road markings or other safety measures will also be considered by the council. Councillor Farrell promised to keep up with works as they progress and the importance of incorporating peoples lived experiences into the work of the SDCC.

“This is a great example of how reporting feedback from my constituents’ lived experience has helped guide the work of SDCC and hopefully will result in improvements.

“Thank you to everyone who brought these issues to my attention. I’ll continue to follow the review closely and keep you updated on any proposed works.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme