Tenants may lodge maintenance requests and other services on housing portal
TENANTS CAN access the SDCC Housing Online portal, regardless of technological knowledge, to lodge maintenance requests and access a range of housing services, according to the council.
This response was received following a question from Councillor Daniel Loftus, who raised concerns about the accessibility of the Housing Portal for those who may have limited digital skills or access.
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