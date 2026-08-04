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Tenants may lodge maintenance requests and other services on housing portal

Tenants may lodge maintenance requests and other services on housing portal

James Roulston MooneyAugust 4, 2026 4:20 pm

TENANTS CAN access the SDCC Housing Online portal, regardless of technological knowledge, to lodge maintenance requests and access a range of housing services, according to the council.

This response was received following a question from Councillor Daniel Loftus, who raised concerns about the accessibility of the Housing Portal for those who may have limited digital skills or access.

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