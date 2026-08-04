Search
Clondalkin Green Machine street cleaners back in action after a year

Clondalkin Green Machine street cleaners back in action after a year

Grace HarteAugust 4, 2026 4:26 pm

AFTER OVER a year of absence due to difficulties in the availability of replacement parts for maintenance, the Green Machine street cleaners are back in action in Clondalkin.

Since 2025, Councillor Eoin Ó Broin has been asking SDCC for updates regarding the return of the street cleaners to Clondalkin, which were reinstated just this month.

Cllr Ó Broin told The Echo that he first highlighted the issue in November 2024 but discovered that the Green Machine that was assigned to Clondalkin has been out of operation for years, with the new machines arriving 18 months after the issue was first raised.

To replace these Green Machines, members of SDCC maintenance team were using large suction road sweepers and micro sweepers to ensure there was no build-up of litter on the streets.

Although these machines ensure to adequately clean the streets, they are becoming more difficult to maintain due to the lack of available spare parts, which led to the long-term absence of them in Clondalkin this past year.

SDCC noted last year that efforts were being made to decarbonise the fleet of street cleaners that are used by the council’s maintenance team – this included the purchase of green machines which are powered by electricity.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Tenants may lodge maintenance requests and other services on housing portal

News

TENANTS CAN access the SDCC Housing Online portal, regardless of technological knowledge, to lodge maintenance requests and access a range of housing...

Urgency needs to be applied for new school building at Scoil Chrónáin

News

DEPUTY Moynihan questioned Minister for Education and Youth, Deputy Hildegarde Naughton on the current status of the construction of a new school...

Review of the disabled parking spaces and various hazards to be carried out by council

Lucan

SOUTH Dublin County Council has agreed to carry out a full review of the availability of accessible parking in Lucan village, reports...

Making the ‘cúpla focal’ a big part of your everyday living

Tallaght

A NEW Dublin-wide family festival was launched by a Tallaght family this week in Áras Chrónáin, aiming to help families discover how...

Treasure hunting, lots of plots and green fingers

Tallaght

THE HILLS of Bohernabreena welcomed another instalment of the Friarstown Allotments Open Day for the ninth year this past weekend, welcoming the...

New garda recruits welcomed in local districts

News

FIFTEEN NEW probationary Gardaí – part of “the largest single graduating class since 2019” – have been allocated across Dublin South Central...

Circus fun and games at Tymon Park market

Tallaght

THE CIRCUS came to Tymon Park this past Sunday, as part of South Dublin County Council’s Summer Market series that has been...

An extraordinary character and a brilliant journalist . . .

News

I LOST a brother this week. Taken by a lifetime of joyful excess, long days and great times at just 64 years...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST