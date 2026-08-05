Serious Crime Unit seizes over €70,000 worth of drugs in raid

MORE THAN €70,000 worth of drugs, as well as ammo and more were seized at an address in Tallaght on Monday night.

The Serious Crime Unit attached to Tallaght Garda Station conducted a search at an address in the local area as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the search, Gardaí uncovered drugs with an estimated street value of over €70,000 and various other items. Gardaí also seized ammunition, drug paraphernalia, €3,835 worth of cash, five e-scooters and one e-bike during their search.

Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí also carried out a high-impact day of action under Operation Meacán on Tuesday in which they seized thousands of euro worth of drugs and multiple vehicles, and arrested a man in his 20s.

The operation set up in December 2023 focuses on the use of electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal activity including drug distribution, money-laundering, transporting firearms, drug-related intimidation and other serious offences.

The high-intensity policing operation is a targeted collaborative approach by Divisional Crime Units, supported by Community Engagement Areas throughout the region, intended to meet the objectives of Operation Meacán.

Gardaí also engaged with members of the public in the Dublin Region on current regulations in relation to motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters as well as the new regulations due to come into effect this month.

The Government recently approved new regulations that will increase the minimum age for using e-scooters to 18, and make helmets and highvisibility clothing mandatory for users.

The incoming changes are set to be delivered after several high-profile incidents and tragedies involving young people.

Fixed-charge notices for all e-scooter offences will rise to €100, and the price to release a detained e-scooter will go up from €40 to €80, with an extra charge €30 per day after the first day.