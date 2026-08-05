Olympic Taekwondo star gives leadership talk to Foróige group

TWO-TIME OLYMPIC Taekwondo star from Tallaght, Jack Woolley, spoke to over 300 young people at the Foróige Leadership for Life Youth Conference in Maynooth on Wednesday.

More than 300 young people aged 15 to 18 from across Ireland and the United States are at Maynooth University this week for the event which focused on developing leadership skills, resilience and critical thinking.

Olympian Jack Woolley was one of three guest speakers and is a former Foróige alumnus.

Foróige is Ireland’s youth development organisation, working with over 56,000 young people and 5,600 volunteers annually.

Foróige CEO Ed O’Brien noted that the conference exists to help give the young people the belief they may need to lead.

The CEO said: “Every young person has the potential to lead; sometimes they just need someone to believe in them first.

“This conference is about giving young people that belief, alongside the skills, experiences and friendships that will stay with them long after they leave Maynooth.

“The energy, optimism and compassion we see here each year reminds us of what young people can achieve, both now and in the future, if they are given the opportunity and the right support.”

Throughout the week, delegates will hear from a powerful line-up of guest speakers who will share personal insights on leadership, resilience and community impact.

Singer Imelda May, who studied in Ballyfermot, is also set to speak to the youth delegates on Thursday, as is ex-soldier Ray Goggins.

The conference is the flagship event of Foróige’s Leadership for Life Programme, which has been empowering young people since 2009.

It is noted that many past participants have gone on to lead youth initiatives, represent Ireland on international platforms, and contribute meaningfully in education, business, and civic life.

Conversations around mental health, equality, climate action, technology and belonging are also had, and provide participants with the opportunity to share experiences, challenge perspectives and learn from one another.

The participation of American youths celebrates the connection between Ireland and its global diaspora, allows the chance for border-crossing friendship and offers young people the chance to learn from different cultures as well as find common ground.

“When you bring together more than 300 young people with different backgrounds, experiences and ambitions, something really special happens.

“They inspire one another to think bigger, dream bigger and realise that they each have the ability to make a real difference.”