Almost €64k given to 32 groups in grants to help running costs

A TOTAL of €63,118.40 in Community Development Grants has been awarded this year to 32 local groups to help their overall development and running costs, according to South Dublin County Council.

The assessment process looks into the impact each group has on local community involvement and ensures each group has a proven track record of project delivery and non-duplication of activities in the local area.

The Council also evaluates existing funds that are available to each group as well as the sustainability and value for money of each project that the groups are involved in, prior to awarding any grants.

Of the 32 groups that received funding, the Clondalkin Community First Responders received a Community Development Grant of €3,092.

Corkagh Park Allotments received a Community Development Grant of €3,490.68 allow members to access the necessary equipment.

Knocklyon Men’s Shed received €1,000 to help cover running costs and ensure the service is able to provide its valuable resource. Quarryvale Community and Leisure Centre received a community-based IT infrastructure grand worth €4,875.72.

Crosscare Lucan Youth Service were granted €4,000 in Community Events Funding to ensure members of the community continue to benefit from the service.

SDCC also offer a Sport Development Grant which aims to “increase and sustain participation in sport and health enhancing physical across the community of South Dublin County, with a particular emphasis on supporting the inclusion of non-active members of our community.”

This grant was awarded to 19 community groups, including a number of schools in the area. St Aidan’s Community School was awarded €1,500 to go towards the school’s programme delivery.

Lucan Harriers Athletic Club received €500 to ensure upkeep of the club, while Adamstown Grafters Basketball Club received €1250 for programme delivery.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme