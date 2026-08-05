Community groups granted €450k for modernising facilities

THIS YEAR, South Dublin County Council granted €450,000 to 16 community groups in the area, including sports groups, through the Community Infrastructure Fund.

Between March and April 2026, SDCC opened applications for the Community Infrastructure Fund, which offers these groups the opportunity to apply for funding to assist with the costs of either constructing new facilities or for the modernisation and/or expansion of existing facilities.

Two groups were funded €50,000 each; Fettercairn Community and Youth Centre for the upgrade of doors, windows and fire doors and Fettercairn Horse Project for the upgrade of lighting and internal painting. JADD Project Building, located in Jobstown, was given €47,400 for the enhancement of flooring, LED lighting & community meeting room within its facility.

Whitechurch Community and Youth Centre applied for the grant to allow for the replacement of boilers and office carpets, for which it was given €10,100.

For the installation of a canopy at the Knockmitten sensory space and garden, €22,500 was granted by SDCC. St Killians Scout Group in Clondalkin received €24,500 for the repair and weatherproofing of a side store and scout bus garage.

Groups were invited to apply online for grants ranging from a minimum of €5,000 up to a maximum of €50,000 during the period from March 12 to April 16, to respond to locally identified needs within their communities.

SDCC described the fund as “heavily oversubscribed”, which led to a detailed assessment process based on the proposed projects’ local community impact, value for money, funding, sustainability and viability.