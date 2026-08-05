Gardai investigate shooting incident in St Killian’s Park

GARDAÍ are conducting an investigation following the discharge of a firearm at a vehicle in St Killian’s Park, Clondalkin on Tuesday, August 4.

A man in his 40s was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for non-lifethreatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following report of the incident, which occurred at approximately 08:55pm.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any person who was in the vicinity of the St Killian’s Park area on the evening of Tuesday between 8pm and 9pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

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