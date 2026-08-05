SDCC achieves recognition as one of the best performing local authorities across Ireland

STRONG environmental enforcement plays an important role in protecting public health, supporting cleaner communities and safeguarding our natural environment.

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) welcomes the recognition of its performance in the latest Environmental Protection Agency review of local authority environmental enforcement.

The report identifies SDCC as one of the best-performing local authorities nationally, and one of only three councils to achieve the required standard across all 15 National Enforcement Priorities.

This recognition is a testament to the commitment of staff towards effective regulation, inspection, enforcement and environmental protection across the county.

SDCC is very aware that this work has a direct impact on the quality of life of residents, from tackling illegal waste and pollution to supporting cleaner neighbour-hoods, better water quality and stronger environmental standards.

SDCC plans to build on this performance, working with communities, businesses and national agencies to protect South Dublin’s environment and support a cleaner, greener and more sustainable county.

Teresa Walsh, Director of Climate Action said: “We are very pleased to see SDCC recognised as one of the top-performing local authorities in the country for environmental enforcement.

“This achievement reflects our dedication and the professionalism of our staff, the support and commitment of our elected members, and the positive contribution that residents, community groups and businesses make every day to protecting and enhancing our environment.”