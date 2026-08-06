LOCATED: Gardaí seek public’s assistance tracing whereabouts of missing 13-year-old

Update: Mark has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Mark Wright Brady, reported missing from Citywest, Dublin 24 since Monday 3rd August 2026.

Mark is described as being approximately 4 foot 9 inches in height, of broad build and with blonde hair.

Gardaí are concerned for Mark’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.